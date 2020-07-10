SC notice to Centre on plea against delimitation in Assam

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Union government and others on a plea challenging the order to start the process of delimitation for Assembly and Parliament seats in Assam.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna also issued a notice to the Assam government on a petition filed by the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and its general secretary Md Aminul Islam.

The petitioners claimed that the February 28 order, rescinding the deferring of the delimitation exercise, was "not arbitrary and hasty but it also stands contrary to the exercise for being undertaken on the basis of 2001 census when 2011 census has already been undertaken and process for 2021 census was on".

They contended that the order issued by the Union Law Ministry was liable to be quashed as being in violation of Article 14, 19 and Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guaranteed equality, freedom of speech and expression and right to life respectively.

They asked the court to direct the Centre to defer the exercise until the National Register for Citizens (NRC) exercise was completed and Assam was relieved of disturbance; and the ill-effect of Covid-19 pandemic was over.