SC notice to Centre on plea against mandatory production of Aadhaar for Covid-19 vaccination

The bench pointed out that the Co-WIN app has been updated and there are now a variety of ID proofs to register for vaccination

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 19:23 ist
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to a plea against mandatory production of Aadhaar card for Covid-19 vaccination.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the Union government on the petition filed by advocate Siddharthshankar Sharma.

Advocate Mayank Kshirsagar, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that one can register with any of the seven IDs on Co-WIN application, but the authorities insisted on Aadhaar on a visit of a centre for vaccination.

At the outset, the bench told the counsel, "Don't go by newspaper articles. Have you seen the Co-WIN app yourself recently?”

The bench pointed out that the app has been updated and there are now a variety of ID proofs to register for vaccination.

The court said Aadhaar card is not the only ID which is accepted by concerned authorities.

“You can also register with a drivers' license, PAN card, voter ID, passport, ration card etc…you go and verify for yourself," the bench told the counsel.

The petitioner, for his part, said everything was there on paper only, the people still faced this problem.

The court then decided to seek a response from the government.

In his plea, the petitioner sought protection of right to vaccination granted to the citizens, which, he claimed was dangerously endangered due to non-submission of Aadhaar details to the concerned authority despite possessing one of the seven prescribed photo-identification mentioned on the app.

