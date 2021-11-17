SC notice to Centre on plea by ex civil servants against UAPA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Union government on a petition by a group of retired civil servants questioning the validity of the various provisions of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant issued notice to the Union government on the petition and directed it to be tagged along with a similar pending petition.

Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh appeared for the petitioners, who included former IAS officers Amitabh Pande, Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Kamal Kant Jaiswal, Hindal Hyder Tyabji, M G Devasahayam, Pradeep Kumar Deb, Baldev Bhushan Mahajan, decorated former IPS officer Julio Francis Ribeiro, former IFS officer Ashok Kumar Sharma, and ex-IPS Ish Kumar.

Also Read | Supreme Court relief for journalist, lawyers charged under UAPA by Tripura police

The petition questioned the lack of protection to the individuals who faced charges of being "terrorists" and protection of the rights of those charged with carrying out "unlawful activities", the process of sanction and the restrictions on the grant of bail.

The petitioner also cited the abysmally low rates of successful prosecution even as citizens continued to remain incarcerated for a long period of time.

"While the UAPA is not a preventive detention law, the stringency of its provisions, especially with regard to bail, makes it almost akin to a preventive detention law without the protections of Article 22 of the Constitution being available," their plea claimed.

They contended "the arbitrary exercise of power by the government should be reined in and the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution upheld."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: