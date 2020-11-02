SC notice to Centre on plea for CBI, ED probe into franchisee scam

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and others on a plea by a group of people seeking a probe by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and SFIO in what they called the biggest franchisee scam of the country.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought a response from the Centre and other authorities, after hearing briefly senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayana on behalf of petitioners Mahender Singh Rana and 37 others.

The counsel through advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay alleged they have been cheated and duped of their hard earned money by 'Westland Trade Private Limited' which floated bogus companies under the names Hyper Supermarket, Hyper Mart, Big Mart Super Mart, Louies Salon, Midnight Cafe, Franchisee World, BM Mart, H Mart and S Mart etc.

The court sought a response from the Union Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, CBI, ED, SFIO, Police Commissioner Delhi, Police Commissioner Noida and Police Commissioner Gurugram on a plea by three separate set of petitions by victims of fraud from as many as 18 states.

According to the petitioners, about 53 companies were set up throughout the country and around 500 innocent investors were duped more than Rs 300 crores.

The main company took Rs 3 lakh for running grocery stores in May, 2019. It opened stores in Karnataka, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, MP, Delhi and many other states, according to the petition.

However, in April, this year, the company defaulted in payment, leaving about 500 investors high and dry.

The petitioners sought investigation into criminal offence of cheating, fraud, forgery, money laundering, benami transactions, amassing of disproportionate assets and other economic offences, committed by the fraudsters involved in this gargantuan franchisee scam.