SC notice to Centre on plea for ex-gratia to Covid victims' kin

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea to provide ex-gratia compensation of Rs four lakh to the family members of those who succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah also sought to know from the Centre as to whether there was a uniform policy on issuance of death certificates as there were many cases where Covid was not cited as reason for death.

"Many times reasons cited are heart or lung failure but these could have been triggered by Covid," the bench noted.

The top court issued notice to the Union government on two separate petitions filed by advocates Gaurav Kumar Bansal and Reepak Kansal.

The petitioners contended as the Union government declared Covid-19 as a national disaster by a notification on March 14, 2020, it is all the more necessary for the national authority under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, to recommend the minimum standards of relief to the affected persons.

They said the financial assistance was a constitutional obligation on the state as the right to live with dignity of the victims and their family members were violated due to death of the bread earner.

According to the law, the National Disaster Management Authority was duty-bound to provide ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of lives to the personnel from health care sector, police department, municipal boards, nagar nigam, etc. during their services in relief operations. The court has put the matter for consideration on June 11.