SC notice to Centre on plea for setting up ‘judicial vista’ for dignified working conditions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a PIL for creation of a 'judicial vista' around the existing premises of the top court, and constitution of a central authority to fund the judicial infrastructure in courts across the country.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose sought a reply from the Union government's Law and Justice and Housing and Urban Affairs Ministries and the Supreme Court's Secretary General on the the plea filed by SC Bar Association Secretary and advocate Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad.

The plea said the construction of judicial vista will provide access to better and dignified working conditions for the judges, the members of the Bar, top court officials’, and the scores of litigants visiting the court premises.

It also sought direction to the Centre to constitute an independent central authority for the funding of the judicial infrastructure.

The plea contended that it sought to create infrastructure for the judiciary with a view to cater to the needs of the Bar and Bench for several decades to come.

“The infrastructural deficit of the judiciary causes a hindrance to the cherished goal of the independence of the judiciary, which is quintessential part of the rule of law, and part of the basic structure of the Constitution,'' it added.

The petitioner sought a multi-level complex with 45-50 courtrooms with video conferencing facility, 5,000 chambers for lawyers, underground multi-level parking for about 10,000 cars along with other facilities.

"The infrastructure that is available at this court is disproportionate in terms of number of judges, the Registry, the Bar, and most importantly the volume of cases. The present Supreme Court complex constructed in 1958, and renovated from time to time is highly inadequate for the purposes of the present size and volume of the court," it said.

