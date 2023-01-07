SC notice to Centre on plea for uniformity in victims compensation scheme

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Union government on a plea alleging denial of adequate compensation of victims of sexual violence in absence of sufficient conformity to the 2018 scheme framed by the National Legal Services Authority.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala issued notice to the Centre and Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi State Legal Services Authority within four weeks on a plea filed by 'Social Action Forum for Manav Adhikar' through its convenor Yogita Bhayana.

The petition filed through advocate Jyotika Kalra sought to highlight the "different and labyrinthine, cumbersome and arduous procedures" being followed by UP, MP, Bihar and Delhi SLSA because of which victims have not been able to avail their entitlement under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

It contended in many states mandatory reporting of cases to legal services authority was not being done as mandated under the provision of the NALSA scheme.

The plea also pointed out there was no mention of POCSO victims in NALSA scheme.

"Different states are implementing their state specific scheme in different ways while some wait for trial to be over before providing compensation," the plea said.

The petitioner said, for the victim, every day is critical, they need money even for the day to day necessities, for the treatment and also for pursuing the matter with the police.

The petitioner sought a direction for completing the inquiry expeditiously, not exceeding 60 days, as per Rule 9 of NALSA Scheme of 2018.

Among others, it also said all the state governments and the Administrations of Union Territories should give wide publicity to the Scheme and implement it in letter and spirit, including uniformity in procedures and amount of compensation.

