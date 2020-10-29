SC notice to Centre over plea on sale of remdesivir, favipiravir

SC notice to Centre over plea on sale of remdesivir

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking registration of an FIR by CBI against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing and selling Remdesivir and Favipiravir allegedly as medicines that treat Covid-19 patients without valid licences.

