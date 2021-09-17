SC notice to govt on fresh plea to quash OBC, EWS reservation in all India quota seats in PG medical courses

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a fresh plea challenging the decision to grant 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservation in the all India quota category of seats in NEET admissions for Post Graduate medical courses.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna sought a response from the Union government, Medical Counselling Committee and National Board of Examination on a petition filed by Madhura Kavishwar and others.

The court said since it has already on September 6 decided to consider a similar plea filed by Neil Aurelio Nunes and 26 others, the instant petition would be tagged along with the previous one.

Notably, the top court had already on last date of hearing has put the matter for consideration on September 20.

The petitioners asked the court to quash the July 29 notification by Medical Counselling Committee for granting reservations in all India quota seats from the current academic session 2021-22.

As many as 15 per cent seats in MBBS and 50 per cent seats in MS and MD courses in medical colleges are filled through all India quota from the candidates selected the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The petitioners claimed the issue has to be examined whether there should be vertical or horizontal reservations and whether annual income of Rs 8 lakh should be criteria for considering EWS category.

They also contended the application of reservation in the current academic year is completely arbitrary and cannot be interdicted at this stage. The selection process which has commenced for the current academic year cannot be disturbed, at a belated stage, they said, adding the policy was a "sheer afterthought", causing "grave injustice" to them.

