SC notice to K'taka govt against appointment of only Muslim chairman of Minority Development Corporation

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 19:40 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Karnataka government on a plea questioning appointment of an only Muslim community member to the post of chairman, State Minority Development Corporation since its inception, disregarding claims of other minority groups.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose sought a response from the Karnataka government's Department of Minority Welfare Haj and Wakf, Chairman Karnataka State Minority Corporation and MD, Minorities Development Corporation in the matter.

The court decided to examine the plea filed by a Karnataka state Christian minority community person, Anil Antony.

The petitioner's counsel G S Mani challenged the arbitrary appointment of IAS officers as chairman of Karnataka State Minority Corporation only from the Muslim minority community right from the inception in 1986 and till date, without giving equal participation and representation of other minorities communities like Christian, Sikhs, Jain and Buddhist.

The plea challenged the validity of the High Court's order of January 18, 2021, which had dismissed the PIL in this regard.

It said this was a duty of the state government to prevent discrimination and violation of fundamental rights of other minority groups in appointment to the corporation, meant for economic and social development of such minorities.

