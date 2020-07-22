SC notice to Madhya Pradesh CM on plea alleging appointment of ministers beyond 15% cap

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on a plea by former Speaker N P Prajapati challenging appointment of total 34 ministers, beyond the constitutional limit of 15 per cent of the total members of the House.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian agreed to examine the matter and sought a response from the Chief Minister.

Chouhan was sworn in as the Chief Minister in March this year after resignations of 22 MLAs belonging to Congress party in the wake of decision of Jyotiraditya Scindia to quit the party.

The petitioner, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal, and Vivek Tankha and advocate Varun K Chopra, contended that the Chief Minister's decision to induct as many as 28 new ministers recently, taking the total number of council of ministers to 34, was in "clear defiance of Article 164(1A) of the Constitution".

The provision stipulated that the total of number of ministers should not exceed 15 per cent of the total members of legislative assembly.

Though the full strength of the legislative assembly is 230, with the death of two members and resignation of 22 MLAs from Congress party, the total number has been reduced to 206.

The respondents have misread and misinterpreted the dictum of Article 164(1A) to be 15 per cent of the total seat of the Assembly while the careful usage of words in the provision read as the number of ministers "shall not exceed 15% of the total members of the legislative assembly of the state", the petitioner contended.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Chief Minister to bring down the number of council of ministers in conformity with 15 per cent of existing members of the House. He also sought a declaration that in the context of Article 164(1A) of the Constitution, the total numbers of members of legislative assembly would mean present and sitting members only.