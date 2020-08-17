SC notice to Madhya Pradesh Speaker on plea against appointment of turncoats

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker on a plea contending that Congress party MLAs, who resigned to switch side to the BJP, can't be allowed to get appointed in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the pendency of their disqualification proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian sought a response from the Speaker by September 21 on a writ petition filed by Congress MLA from Jabalpur North, Vinay Saxena.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha, along with Advocates Vaibhav Joshi and Varun Chopra, submitted that the disqualification petitions against 22 Congress MLAs should have been decided within a maximum period of three months as held by the top court in the Keisham Meghachandra Singh Vs Manipur Assembly Speaker (2020).

However, during the pendency of such petitions, 12 out of 22 MLAs have been appointed as ministers on July 2. They said even Jagdish Deora, who was earlier acting as the Assembly Speaker, has been appointed as the minister.

"The disqualification petition was filed on March 12, 2020, which has been pending for over about four months and no order or proceeding has been initiated in that period. This intentional delay amounts to virtually defeating the very purpose and objectives of anti-defection law, as contained in the Tenth Schedule," the plea stated.

The law laid down by the top court stated that a person who has incurred such disqualification does not deserve to be MPs/MLAs even for a single day. However, 12 of these 22 ex-MLAs, who have been made ministers, are likely to contest bypolls without a taint of disqualification, the plea added.