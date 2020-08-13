SC notice to Mantri Promoters on plea questioning quashing of FIR

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to real estate major Mantri Promoters' Sushil Mantri and others on a plea challenging the validity of the Karnataka High Court's order of quashing an FIR, related to cheating and other offences lodged with High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee sought a response from the Karnataka government and the real estate developer within two weeks on a petition filed by M/s Township Promoters.

The petitioner, led by senior advocate C A Sundaram, assailed the High Court's order of February 2, 2020.

The HC had quashed the criminal case registered in 2018. Mantri Promoters entered into a joint development agreement with M/s Township Promoters in 2017 and formed a partnership firm as

Jakkur Promoters Pvt Ltd, for the development of land at Jakkur. The firm was converted into a company in 2017. But due to certain litigations, the project could not be developed, leading to the lodging of the criminal case.