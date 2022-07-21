SC notice to NIA on plea for default bail by Bengaluru man accused of radicalising youth to join ISIS

The Supreme Court Thursday issued notice to the NIA on a plea by a Bengaluru man for default bail after the investigating agency failed to file a charge sheet against him within the stipulated 90 days in a case related to radicalising youth to join ISIS in Syria.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit sought a response from the agency after hearing advocate Balaji Srinivasan on behalf of Zuhab Hameed Shakeel alias Zohib Manna alias Zuhaib Manna, a resident of Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

The petitioner challenged the validity of the High Court's April 1 order declining him any relief.

His counsel contended that the petitioner was arrested on November 15, 2021. However, his arrest was shown on November 17, 2021, therefore, 90 days got over on February 12, 2022 and the order extending time to 180 days was passed on February 14, 2020.

He also claimed the petitioner was sent from Saudi Arabia to India on a ticket purchased by MEA at Jeddah and was arrested on his arrival at Kochi. On this, the bench said the NIA will have to show when, how and where was the petitioner arrested.

His plea contended the courts below grossly erred in allowing the plea of the prosecution for extending the time to file the charge sheet from 90 days to 180 days, without examining the question of whether there existed a reason of impossibility to complete investigation as mandated under Section 42D(2)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The order extending the time for filing charge sheet is nothing but a denial of the fundamental right...any further detention of the petitioner in custody would be an affront to his fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution," it said.

He further contended his right to secure default bail as envisaged under the first proviso to sub-section 2 of Section 167 Cr P C cannot be denied by lapse of time or on filing of the charge sheet subsequently.