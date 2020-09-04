SC notice to Secretary General on plea alleging inertia on conferring senior advocate designation

SC notice to Secy Gen on senior advocates designation

DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 11:58 ist
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to its Secretary General on a plea by senior advocate Indira Jaising questioning its "inertia" and "failure" to comply with the 2017 judgement on conferment of senior advocate designation. 

A bench presided over by Justice R F Nariman sought a response from the top court's official within four weeks on an application filed by Jaising.

She contended that the process for designating lawyers as senior advocates can be initiated by the top court and conducted via virtual mode similar to virtual court hearings due to present Covid-19 situation.

In a plea filed by advocate Anandita Pujari on Jaising's behalf, it was pointed out that the guidelines were published on August 6, 2018 which required for inviting applications for designation of senior advocates twice a year.

On March 27, 2019, as many as 37 advocates were conferred with the designation out of 105 applicants. But since then, the process has remained standstill and the Supreme Court's Registry ought to have invited applications in January, and July, 2019 and 2020.

Though different High Courts in the country dutifully followed the 2017 judgement delivered on October 12, 2017 on Jaising's writ petition, the apex court has filed to comply with it, her plea stated.

According to Section 16 of the Advocates Act, there are two types of advocates, namely senior advocates and other advocates.

An advocate may be designated as senior advocate by the Supreme Court or a High Court due to his standing, knowledge and special experience. 

