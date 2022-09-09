SC notice to Centre over frequent internet shutdowns

SC notice to the Centre on plea against frequent internet shutdowns

The court, however, said the petitioner has already approached the Delhi and Calcutta High Court against specific instances of internet shutdowns

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 21:09 ist

The Supreme Court on Friday sought to know from the Union government as to what was the standard protocol for internet shutdowns as state authorities were alleged to have been resorting to it even to prevent cheating in examinations.

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by 'Software Freedom Law Centre' questioning the arbitrary nature of internet shutdowns.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioner, contended governments have been carrying out internet shutdowns in an arbitrary manner, even in order to prevent cheating during various exams.

The petitioner also sought a direction to ensure compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in the 'Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India' case (2020).

The court, however, said the petitioner has already approached the Delhi and Calcutta High Court against specific instances of internet shutdowns.

As the petitioner submitted that the issue had pan-India ramifications, the court said, it would issue notice to the Union government only seeking its response within three weeks.

The plea claimed the state governments and their instrumentalities have been imposing internet shutdowns across different districts on the pretext of imaginary, fanciful or fictitious law and order problems.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
India News
internet shutdown
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers mark queen's death

'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers mark queen's death

DH Radio | Deep-dive into 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu'

DH Radio | Deep-dive into 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu'

'Brahmastra' movie review: 'Love Storiyan' ruin VFX

'Brahmastra' movie review: 'Love Storiyan' ruin VFX

In pics | The queen with world leaders over the years

In pics | The queen with world leaders over the years

'The Simpsons', 'The Crown': The queen in pop culture

'The Simpsons', 'The Crown': The queen in pop culture

 