SC notice to the Centre on plea against frequent internet shutdowns

The Supreme Court on Friday sought to know from the Union government as to what was the standard protocol for internet shutdowns as state authorities were alleged to have been resorting to it even to prevent cheating in examinations.

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by 'Software Freedom Law Centre' questioning the arbitrary nature of internet shutdowns.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioner, contended governments have been carrying out internet shutdowns in an arbitrary manner, even in order to prevent cheating during various exams.

The petitioner also sought a direction to ensure compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in the 'Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India' case (2020).

The court, however, said the petitioner has already approached the Delhi and Calcutta High Court against specific instances of internet shutdowns.

As the petitioner submitted that the issue had pan-India ramifications, the court said, it would issue notice to the Union government only seeking its response within three weeks.

The plea claimed the state governments and their instrumentalities have been imposing internet shutdowns across different districts on the pretext of imaginary, fanciful or fictitious law and order problems.