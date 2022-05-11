SC order on sedition law: Minister mentions ‘Lakhsman Rekha’, Congress hails ‘voice of truth’

Most political parties in the country hailed the Supreme Court’s order on Wednesday that stays registering cases under the existing sedition law, even as Union Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju implied criticism saying there is a need for all institutions to respect the ‘Lakshman Rekha’.

“We respect each other. Court should respect the government, legislature. The government should also respect the court. We have clear demarcation of boundaries, and that Lakshman Rekha should not be crossed by anybody,” Rijiju told reporters after the Supreme Court rejected Centre’s plea against suspending the use of sedition law.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister of Law M Veerappa Moily slammed Rijiju for his remarks and asked whether Rijiju’s comment was also the Modi government’s outlook.

Moily alleged that the Law Minister’s statement indicated the “evil intentions” of the BJP government. Asserting that sedition law was “against the ethos of India”, Moily hailed the apex court as “the guardian of the Constitution”.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, argued that the Supreme Court’s order on sedition law needs to be viewed in context of the government’s “positive suggestions”. Party leader and an advocate in the Supreme Court, Nalin Kohli said the central government wished to examine the matter, which had been duly accepted by the court.

Senior BJP leader and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Prime Minister had taken an “extraordinary courageous step” (removed the word very) by saying that this “colonial law”, which was enacted by the British, shall be “re-examined objectively” by the Government of India.

At the same time, Prasad said that “any plea of sedition has to be re-examined keeping the country’s safety and security in mind as also the civil liberties of citizens.”

In a tweet made in Hindi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said: “Speaking the truth is patriotism, not treason. To tell the truth is love for the country, not treason. To listen to the truth is rajdharma (regal / royal / national duty), to crush it is Raj hath (regal / royal / national obstinacy) ... Don't be afraid!”

“A clear-cut message has gone today to suppressors and subjugators of public opinion, of dissent, of everyone who criticises the autocratic and dictatorial rulers and their policies that you can no longer suppress the voice of truth,” said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy tweeted: “96% of sedition cases filed against 405 for criticising politicians were registered after 2014, of which 70% are accused of making critical remarks against just #Modi & #Yogi. During CAA-protests, 22/25 cases involving 3,700 people were filed in BJP states! #SeditionLaw”

96% of sedition cases filed against 405 for criticising politicians were registered after 2014, of which 70% are accused of making critical remarks against just #Modi & #Yogi. During CAA-protests, 22/25 cases involving 3,700 people were filed in BJP states!#SeditionLaw@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/yIYfZ624mY — YSR (@ysathishreddy) May 11, 2022

This was posted along with an image of India’s political map that marked the number of sedition cases registered in each state (Please confirm this with AM as it is an image that only implies, not states unequivocally).

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted: “Victory! Supreme Court stays Sec 124A- no new cases can be filed, existing cases can apply for bail & release immediately…”

Supreme Court stays Sec 124A- no new cases can be filed, existing cases can apply for bail & release immediately. Thank you to my lawyer Sr. Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan for his 1 pager which swung the day! pic.twitter.com/8rp9Ztomnm — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 11, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said: “Whosoever tries to raise voice against the BJP government, the BJP brings false cases to suppress such persons. This law was misused against me also in Uttar Pradesh.”

While several political parties and leaders flagged the “misuse of this law to suppress opinions/voices for arm-twisting”, there were reactions via social media that sedition cases were also slapped in Opposition-ruled states; the latest being in Maharashtra against MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

In April, Congress-ruled Rajasthan had slapped a police case against Noida-based journalist Aman Chopra among various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the section 124-A (sedition).

Many have been booked under the sedition law, notably Booker Prize winning writer and activist Arundhati Roy; noted journalist the late Vinod Dua, Bengaluru-based environmental activist Disha Ravi, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan.