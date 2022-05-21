SC tells AIIMS to follow roster system for PG admission

SC orders AIIMS to follow roster system for admission to PG courses

The apex court was acting on a writ petition by Students Association AIIMS Bhopal

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 19:27 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court has directed the country's premier medical institute AIIMS to follow a roster point-based reservation for preferential candidates in admission to Post-Graduate courses conducted through the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET). 

Acting on a writ petition by Students Association AIIMS Bhopal, a bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued the direction to follow from this year itself defined criteria for arriving at seat matrix for the institutional preference candidates in all centres of AIIMS.

The petitioner, led by senior advocate Arvind Datar and advocate Charu Mathur, said that they are losing out on their preferred discipline as no mechanism for allotment of seats for institutional preference is specified. They also pointed out a roster system has been adopted at JIPMER, Puducherry, which may be followed for admissions to all the AIIMS institutions. 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, represented by advocate Dushyant Parashar, submitted that a roster point-based reservation can be followed for preferential candidates. However, the actual roster point for AIIMS would be different from that of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

A roster system in the academic discipline is a way to efficiently allocate seats inclusively i.e. by the due distribution of seats to the unreserved category, in terms of principles of reservation and grant of institutional preference.

The court, while accepting the submissions made on behalf of AIIMS, directed it to follow the roster point-based reservation for preferential candidates. However, the roster points need not be similar to that of JIPMER, it added.

