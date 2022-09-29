SC orders health checkup of Bhima Koregaon case accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that Bhima Koregaon case accused, and human rights activist, Gautam Navlakha should be taken to a hospital of his choice immediately for a thorough medical check-up in view of his bad health.
“We are of the view that the petitioner (Navlakha) is an undertrial, and that the right of an undertrial to receive medical attention would be a fundamental right. Therefore, we pass an order for his immediate and thorough medical check up,” a bench of justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said.
The apex court was hearing a petition by Navlakha, who had pleaded for house arrest instead of judicial custody. He is, at present, lodged at Taloja jail in Mumbai.
Navlakha claimed to be suffering from serious ailments, including skin allergy and dental issues.
The court fixed the matter for consideration on October 21.
