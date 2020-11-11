SC orders immediate release of Arnab Goswami

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered immediate release of Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in 2018 suicide case, saying "if we don't interfere in this case, we would walk on path of destruction".

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee directed for granting interim relief to Goswami and two others after day long hearing in the matter.

"If we don't interfere in this case today, we will walk on a path of destruction. If left to me, I won't watch the channel and you may differ in ideology but constitutional courts will have to protect such freedoms," the bench said.

In its order, the top court said the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail on November 9.

"We must send a message today to the High Courts as well. Please exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty," Justice Chandrachud said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, contended that there was a malice on the parts of the State in initiating action in the case closed earlier. "Will heavens fall if the man is released," he asked.

During the hearing, the court also observed, "Let's take it there is a suicide note. We are assuming the allegations of FIR as gospel truth, even then it is a case of abetment to suicide made out? Forget the heat and dust of the matter but is Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC attracted, when suicide is committed due to financial stress? Would it not be a travesty of justice, if someone is denied bail for this?"

The court said the Raigad police should ensure the compliance of the order of release of Goswami forthwith.

The accused-- Goswami, Praveen Rajesh Singh and Neetish Sarda-- were ordered to be released on a personal bond for an amount of Rs 50,000 in the case related to suicide of Anvay Naik.