SC orders journo Kanojia's release in defamation case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed immediate release of a Delhi journalist, Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested by Lucknow police on June 8 for "objectionable" tweets against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said a person can't be deprived of his fundamental right to liberty for a social media post or tweets.

"Law is very clear, a person can't be sent behind the bars for this (tweets), liberty can't be taken away like this," the bench said.

"We have gone through the records, may be opinions would vary that this sort of things should not have been published but arrest (is too much)," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Banerjee, on his part, brought out previous tweets, besides the "questionable one", put out by Kanojia to claim that he had made inflammatory statements earlier took.

"This is not the case of police arrest, you are entitled to prosecute him in accordance with the law," the bench said.

The bench directed that Kanojia be released immediately on bail on conditions put by the jurisdictional magistrate.

"It is made clear this order should not be construed as an approval of his tweets/posts on social media. We only deprecate severe action. We do not appreciate harsh action," the bench said.

The court also added, "Needless to mention, proceedings against him would take place in accordance with law."

Banerjee also questioned maintainability of habeas corpus petition filed by 26-year-old Kanojia's wife Jagisha Arora.

He said a person who was put in judicial custody can't question it through the writ petition. He said the remedy for him was to approach the high court and challenge the judicial order of sending him behind the bars.

"This court does not ordinarily entertain writ petitions but when something is so glaring that the court would not simply say go to high court. Liberty is granted by the Constitution as a fundamental right and it is non-negotiable," the bench said.

"The question is if he can be put behind the bars, that is the only thing troubling us. Certainly freedom ends if it infringed somebody's right," the bench added.

Banerjee said one should understand what one said or put out on social media.

"We need not comment the nature of post or tweets on which the action has been taken. The question is if the petitioner's right to liberty can be taken away," the bench asked.

During the hearing, the court also questioned the penal provisions invoked against Kanojia.

Towards end of his submission, Banerjee sought an apology from Kanojia after drawing parallel with the case of BJP youth wing leader Priyanka Sharma, arrested in West Bengal for a meme on Mamata Banerjee. The court, however, said that was a different case.

The petitioner's counsel Nitya Ramakrishnan and Shadan Farasat did not have to open their argument as the apex court quizzed the UP government throughout the proceedings and finally passed the order for release.