SC orders transfer of conman Sukesh to Mandoli prison

SC orders shifting of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Tihar to Mandoli prison

Chandrashekhar has been jailed on charges of purported money laundering and duping several people

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2022, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 12:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that alleged 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife be shifted from Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in the city.

A bench of Justices S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order on a plea filed by Chandrashekhar and his wife alleging threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi.

Chandrashekhar has been jailed on charges of purported money laundering and duping several people.

"Having considered the materials on the record and also having regard to the order made on June 17, 2022, this court is of the opinion that in terms of the statement made by the respondent on June 23, 2022, the petitioners should be shifted to Mandoli jail. It is accordingly ordered," the bench said.

The top court said the petitioners be shifted to Mandoli jail within a week.

"This is an order for both," the bench said orally.

Supreme Court
India News

