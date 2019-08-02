SC orders shifting Unnao victim's uncle to Tihar jail

A day after transferring five cases, including the road accident involving Unnao rape victim, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered shifting of her uncle from Raebareli to Tihar jail here.

The uncle of 19-year-old is serving a 10-year-jail term in an attempt to murder case.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta passed the order for shifting him to Delhi's Tihar jail after senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the UP government, said that the state has no objection on his transfer as he is a witness to the rape case.

During the hearing, senior advocate V Giri, acting as amicus curiae, submitted he was not able to talk to the lawyer, who was critically injured and remained admitted to Lucknow's hospital. His younger brother, with whom I had called, said he was not able to get in touch with the patient, he said.

D Ram Krishna Reddy, appearing for the victim, submitted she was totally unconscious. For the present, she can continue with the treatment in Lucknow's King George Medical College and liberty may be given to mention the matter in future, he said.

"So far as the movement of victim and lawyer out of Lucknow to Delhi was concerned, there appears to be some hesitation. List the matter on Monday. The petitioner may make a mention before Justice Gupta, in case any urgent order was required," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Centre has no difficulty in making any arrangement for shifting the victim and lawyer to Delhi. Both had sustained grievous injuries in road accident in suspicious circumstances on Sunday while two aunts of the 19-year-old survivor had died.

At the instance of Giri, the court directed the print and electronic media to refrain from disclosing the identity of the Unnao rape victim. The lawyer said the victim's old interview was telecast by some channel.

During the brief hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government said it has deposited Rs 25 Lakh to victim's mother.

The court had on Thursday passed ex-parte interim order for transferring cases involving expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. It had given the CBI maximum a fortnight to finish accident case probe.

It also directed for completing the trial in 45 days.