SC protects Prashant Bhushan in FIR questioning over comment on Ramayana, Mahabharata

The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to advocate Prashant Bhushan in an FIR lodged against him for his comment terming showing of TV serials 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' on Doordarshan as serving of "opium" to the people during the lockdown.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna issued notice to the Gujarat government on a writ petition filed by Bhushan, who sought quashing of the FIR.

During the hearing, the bench asked his counsel senior advocate Dushyant Dave for questioning people's choice to watch particular TV shows. Dave said he was concerned about the FIR only.

Bhushan sought quashing of the FIR registered against him in Gujarat’s Rajkot on April 12, 2020 by a retired Army personnel, Jaydev Joshi for “hurting Hindu religious sentiments” by using objectionable language against Ramayana and Mahabharata. He contended the FIR was filed with the intention of harassing him and interfering with his speech and expression.

He questioned the validity of the FIR which alleged his retweet of a tweet by journalist Ashlin Mathews of March 29, 2020 and by IAS officer KananGopinathan of March 30, 2020 were part of their common intention of not only insulting religious beliefs but also were “factually misguiding as well as intentionally false”.

In the FIR, Joshi accused Bhushan of using word opium with Ramayana and Mahabharata in a tweet made on March 28 which, he alleged, has “hurt the sentiments of many Hindu people”.

“As crores starve & walk hundreds of miles home due to forced lockdown, our heartless ministers celebrate consuming & feeding the opium of Ramayana & Mahabharata to the people,” reads Bhushan’s tweet.