SC pulls up Baba Ramdev for advertisements deriding allopathy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for advertisements made to discredit allopathy and its practicing doctors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court said Ramdev must exercise restraint while abusing modern medicine systems, like allopathy.

“Why is Baba Ramdev accusing allopathy doctors'? He popularised yoga. That is good. But he should not criticise other systems," a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices C T Ravikumar and Hima Kohli said.

With regard to Ramdev’s advertisement in the media against allopathy, the Chief Justice asked, “What is the guarantee that Ayurveda will cure all diseases?”.

The bench criticised Ramdev for deriding other medicine systems, saying he is accusing doctors, as if they were “killers”.

Advocate Prabhas Bajaj, appearing for the Indian Medical Association, claimed Ramdev had made disparaging statements against allopathy by advertisements. Ramdev had said the doctors were taking allopathy, but still they died due to Covid, he said.

He said that representations were made to the authorities but there was no response.

“If this goes on unabated, it will cause serious prejudice to us,” the IMA counsel contended.

The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to take instructions on misleading advertisements by Patanjali. The bench asked Mehta, how can Ramdev and Patanjali allege through advertisements in the media that allopathic doctors are killers?

“What is this? It is better the Centre restrains him," the bench said.

After hearing arguments, the court sought Centre’s response on the plea by IMA alleging a smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.