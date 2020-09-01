SC pulls up Delhi and Maharashtra for failing to respond on migrant workers issue

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Delhi and Maharashtra governments for not responding to measures undertaken by them for implementation of statutes meant for welfare of migrant workers, saying it seemed they are not interested.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said Maharasthra and Delhi are the states where the maximum number of migrants have come and are working but they have not filed an affidavit in compliance of order passed on July 31, 2019.

The court had then specifically directed the states to file affidavit with regard to operation and implementation of three enactments, Inter State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 1979, Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 1996 and Unorganized Workers' Social Security Act, 2008.

"Although various states have filed their response but Delhi and Maharashtra have not filed their affidavits in compliance," the court said.

The bench posted the matter for consideration after two weeks, giving more time to both the states.

The court was hearing a Suo Motu matters on problems and miseries faced by migrant workers after the lockdown due to Covid-19.

It had earlier passed a slew of directions for free travel and food for the migrant workers.