SC pulls up Jharkhand govt over delay in filing plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Jharkhand government for filing a petition about one year after the judgement was passed by the High Court in a case related to a private company in the state.

"The state government as usual has walked into the Supreme Court after a delay of more than a year seeking to raise the issue of the importance of the matter! Applications do not disclose reasons for the delay," said a bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, stating that the apex court cannot appreciate such kind of delays. The Jharkhand government's appeal against Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Private Ltd came a year after the High Court had declared its verdict.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the court directed the state government to fix responsibility on the officers concerned and recover Rs 50,000 as the cost from them.

"We do believe that there is something to be said in the matter but we do not appreciate the kind of delays with which the petitioner-state has approached this court. Responsibility must be fixed for such delays," the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, said.

The court told Jharkhand's Additional Advocate General Arunabh Choudhary that the cost must be deposited along with the certificate of recovery in four weeks. It decided to consider the matter only after compliance with its direction.

The top court's bench led by Justice Kaul had the time and again expressed displeasure over delay in filing of petitions by the state governments, beyond the period of limitation. The bench had said such kind of cases is filed to obtain a certificate of dismissal from the SC to save the skin of officers.

In such cases, "the object appears to be to obtain a certificate of dismissal from the Supreme Court to put a quietus to the issue and thus, say that nothing could be done because the highest court has dismissed the appeal. It is to complete this formality and save the skin of officers," the court had earlier said in a different case.