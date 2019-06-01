SC quashes HC's stay on CBI probe into mining licences

The Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court's order that had suspended a CBI inquiry against a top officer of Indian Bureau of Mines and others with regard to alleged irregularities in the grant of licences for mining under the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development And Regulation) Act, 2002.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court stayed the operation of a communication issued by the Ministry of Mines on April 1 to the CBI director for conducting an inquiry against Ranjan Sahai and others.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta rushed to the top court on the same date and submitted before a bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna that the high court has stayed the preliminary inquiry.

The apex court directed the law officer to furnish the communication as well as the high court's order. After going through both the documents, the court stayed the high court's order.

“In the facts and circumstances of the case and looking to the serious allegations we are prima facie of the opinion that the High Court was not justified in passing impugned order,” the bench said.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is permitted to proceed further with the inquiry as per the request made by the Government of India, Ministry of Mines dated 1st April, 2019. However, the same shall be subject to further order that may be passed by this court in the present proceedings,” the bench said.

During the hearing, Mehta pointed out that when similar pleas were entertained by the high court and the matter was adjourned to July, it should not have passed the order staying the inquiry.

The high court had directed that the Centre, as well as the CBI would not deal with any matter connected with the issuance of licence or permission by the petitioner (Sahai) under the OAMDR Act till the conclusion of the CVC inquiry pending against them in pursuance to the order passed on March 15.