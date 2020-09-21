SC quashes NLSIU Bengaluru's notification on separate entrance exam

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a notification for a separate entrance test conducted by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru for admissions to its five-year BA-LLB course. The top court directed it to hold admissions based on results from the common entrance test just like other law varsities and start the course by October, 2020.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan pronounced the judgement on a writ petition filed by former NLSIU Vice Chancellor Prof Venkat Rao and another person, Rakesh Kumar Agarwalla.

On September 11, the court allowed the NLSIU to conduct its separate online admission test for the integrated course, on September 12.

It, however, had directed that neither the results of the examination would be declared nor any admissions would be made on the basis of this exam till further orders.

The NLSIU had on September 4 issued a notification for holding the National Law Aptitude Test, other than the Common Law Admission Test, on the ground that its academic session was getting delayed due to repeated postponing of the joint entrance test.

The petition filed by advocate Vipin Nair stated that the Memorandum of Association of consortium of National Law Universities mandated a common test for National Law Universities across the country.

The CLAT (Common Law Admission Test), for admission to 22 National Law Universities across the country, was first scheduled on May 10. NLSIU was invariably listed, being a parent University since 2007. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the CLAT was rescheduled a number of times. It will now be held on September 28.

Reacting to the judgement, advocate Nair, for the petitioners said it is a victory for 77,000 students, who are scheduled to appear for the CLAT.

"The disadvantaged ones from a village will get a chance at the premier law entrance exams. It is now a level-playing field for all. It is a balanced judgment," he said.

