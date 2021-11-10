SC questions MHA over delay in action against Tihar jail officials

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on delay in acting on Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana's report on prison reforms. Some Tihar jail officials were found extending undue favours to ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra.

"When will MHA take action? It requires immediate reforms like installing jammers and body scanners to ensure no unauthorised use of mobile phones takes place over there," a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj.

Appearing for Delhi Police, the law officer pointed out the FIR was registered on October 12 against 37 accused, including 32 jail officials.

He also submitted Tihar Jail does not fall under Delhi Police.

The bench then said recommendations made by Delhi Police Commissioner are very important and the MHA must take steps to implement them.

"There is a sorry state of affairs in Tihar jail. Murder happened. You need to take action and not wait for something to happen in future," the bench told Nataraj.

On October 6, the court had ordered immediate suspension and a full-fledged probe against some Tihar jail officials, identified by Commissioner of Delhi Police for allowing ex-Unitech promoters to indulge in alleged illegal activities inside the high-security prison here.

On August 26, the court had earlier ordered shifting of Chandra brothers, arrested in a money laundering case involving Unitech company, to separate jails in Mumbai.

