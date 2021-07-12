SC raps Centre for 'dilly-dallying' over MDS counselling dates

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Ministry of Health as to why it was "dilly-dallying" on finalising dates for counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021.

"You are just dilly-dallying. Make a statement now. These doctors will be in service of patients," a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah told Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Centre.

The counsel, for his part, sought a week's time in the matter.

"We expect an expeditious decision will be taken in this week and we would be informed when the Centre proposes to conduct counselling," the bench said, allowing him time.

The bench also pointed out that the Centre must be aware of the issues students were facing due to the delay in the counselling. The plea had submitted that the entrance exam was conducted on December 16, 2020, but there is no update on counselling so far.

It expressed concerns regarding the conduct of NEET-PG and NEET-MDS counselling together since NEET-PG has been postponed till August 31.

