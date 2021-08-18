SC recommends making six additional judges permanent

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, has recommended six additional judges of Karnataka High Court as permanent judges, while proposing names of six judicial officers and one ITAT member as judges of Telangana High Court.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the Collegium approved names of Justices Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar, Pradeep Singh Yerur and Maheshan Nagaprasanna as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court.

The Collegium also recommended names of judicial officers P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha, Dr G Radha Rani, M Laxman, N Tukaramji, and A Venkateshwara Reddy and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal member P Madhavi Devi as judges of the Telangana High Court.

In another recommendation, the Collegium proposed elevation of Justice Kausik Chanda, additional judge of Calcutta High Court as permanent judges.