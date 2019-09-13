SC refers Centre's plea on SC/ST Act to 3-judge bench

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2019, 11:02am ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 11:06am ist

The Supreme Court on Friday referred the Centre's plea seeking review of its March 20, 2018 judgement that virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act to a three-judge bench. 

The verdict was pronounced by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The apex court had on May 1 reserved the judgement on the Centre's review plea stating that laws in the country should be caste neutral and uniform. The Centre contended that the whole March 2018 verdict was "problematic" and it should be reviewed by the court.

The verdict had led to massive outcry and violent protests by different SC/ST organisations across the country.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
National
Supreme Court
Comments (+)
 