SC refuses Maharashtra govt's plea to stay G N Saibaba's aquittal

Within hours of the Bombay High Court's judgment to acquit former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and others for alleged links with banned Maoist organisation, the Maharashtra government on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay, which the top court refused.

But the top court fixed the matter for hearing on Saturday before a bench of Justices M R Shah and Bela M Trivedi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli as the bench led by Chief Justice U U Lalit had arisen.

"We have not lost on merit, it is only on lack of sanction. No prejudice would be caused because the accused were already in jail," he said.

Mehta also contended the offence against the accused was very serious in nature and against the nation. He also said an application would be moved for listing the matter on Saturday.

The bench refused to grant any stay, saying even if the matter is taken up for consideration on Monday, it would be difficult to pass an order for a stay on the judgment of acquittal.

Mehta reiterated that there would not be any prejudice caused to the accused persons, as they were already in jail. There is nothing exceptional in granting stay, he contended.

On Friday morning, a division bench of the Bombay High Court had allowed an appeal by Saibaba and others against their conviction and life term sentence by the trial court on March 7, 2017.

The High Court held the proceedings in Sessions Trials are null and void in the absence of valid sanction under Section 45(1) of the UAPA.

"We are inclined to hold, that every safeguard, however miniscule, legislatively provided to the accused, must be zealously protected," the HC said.

"The Siren Song that the end justifies the means, and that the procedural safeguards are subservient to the overwhelming need to ensure that the accused is prosecuted and punished, must be muzzled by the voice of Rule of Law. Any aberration shall only be counter-productive, since empirical evidence suggests that departure from the due process of law fosters an ecosystem in which terrorism burgeons and provides fodder to vested interests whose singular agenda is to propagate false narratives," the bench added.

The HC ordered the immediate release of the accused, Mahesh Kariman Tirki, Hem Keshavdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi Nrayan Sanglikar and accused G N Saibaba. Another accused Vijay Nan Tirki was already on bail, while another one Pandu Pora Narote had died during the pendency of the appeal.

