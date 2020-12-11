SC refuses plea asking govt to act on Vohra Committee report

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a PIL for a direction to the government to act on the N N Vohra committee report related to a nexus between politicians and criminals.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told petitioner BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay it cannot entertain the plea.

The petitioner led by senior advocate Anupam Lal Das contended that some baby steps have been taken but unless fair investigation was undertaken, nothing could be done.

He also pointed out Lokpal did not have an independent investigating agency.

The bench, however, suggested, in jest, the petitioner should write a book, instead of filing petitions.

In his PIL, Upadhyay asked the court to direct the Lokpal-monitored investigation of the criminal political nexus, as referred by the Vohra Committee and directed by the Supreme Court in 1995.

He pointed out the Committee headed by 1959-batch IAS officer examined the problem of criminalisation of politics and the nexus among criminals-politicians-bureaucrats. The panel's report contained serious observations made by central agencies on the criminal network which was virtually running parallel government.

It also discussed about criminal gangs who enjoyed patronage and protection of politicians and public servants and revealed that politicians had become the leaders of the gangs.

"The unpublished annexures of the Vohra Committee report contained highly explosive material that’s why the Supreme Court recommended establishing a high level committee for comprehensive investigation into the findings of the Vohra Committee and to secure the prosecution of all accused," he claimed.