SC refuses to consider plea against Bihar polls

Just before the announcement of the Bihar Legislative Assembly polls, the Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for deferring the elections due to the Covid-19 situation.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to consider the petition filed by Ajay Kumar, saying that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would take care of the situation.

"We are not inclined to hear the petition," the bench said.

The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition and gave him the liberty to approach the ECI with his prayers and petition.

The ECI announced the schedule for the Bihar polls that are going to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 to elect the 243-member Assembly. The counting of votes is to be held on November 10.

Earlier, on August 28, the court had declined to hear a similar petition by Avinash Thakur for postponing the polls, calling it "premature and misconceived".

"Covid can't be a ground for postponement of elections, specially when even a notification for polls has not been issued," the bench had then said.