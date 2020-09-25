SC refuses to consider plea against Bihar polls

SC refuses to consider plea against Bihar polls

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2020, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 16:23 ist

Just before the announcement of the Bihar Legislative Assembly polls, the Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for deferring the elections due to the Covid-19 situation.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to consider the petition filed by Ajay Kumar, saying that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would take care of the situation.

"We are not inclined to hear the petition," the bench said.

The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition and gave him the liberty to approach the ECI with his prayers and petition. 

Read: EC announces dates for Bihar polls: Key things to know

The ECI announced the schedule for the Bihar polls that are going to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 to elect the 243-member Assembly. The counting of votes is to be held on November 10.

Earlier, on August 28, the court had declined to hear a similar petition by Avinash Thakur for postponing the polls, calling it "premature and misconceived".

"Covid can't be a ground for postponement of elections, specially when even a notification for polls has not been issued," the bench had then said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Bihar
Election Commission of India

What's Brewing

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Sexy singing: How sparrows adapted to Covid lockdowns

Sexy singing: How sparrows adapted to Covid lockdowns

Trump wants you to think you can’t get rid of him

Trump wants you to think you can’t get rid of him

Bird brains are far more humanlike than once thought

Bird brains are far more humanlike than once thought

Satish Dhawan: The man behind India's space program

Satish Dhawan: The man behind India's space program

 