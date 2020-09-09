SC refuses to consider plea against NEET UG on September 13

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider a fresh plea to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate, scheduled on September 13, for admission to medical colleges across the country.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said, "we are not inclined to entertain the petitions".

The top court had earlier, on August 17, dismissed the plea for postponing the JEE Mains and NEET UG. The court had subsequently declined to review its order on a petition filed by six Cabinet ministers of Opposition-ruled states.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for petitioner sought a direction to postpone the exams for three weeks, citing practical difficulty including flood and non-availability of trains in states like Bihar.

Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, also for petitioner, referred to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. He referred to the Disaster Management Act and Article 21 of the Constitution to contend that the students would be put to high risk.

The court, however, said only a few days were left for the examination and all arrangements would be made. It also pointed out that a review petition has already been dismissed. It also said the National Testing Agency would consider necessary precautions and safety of the students