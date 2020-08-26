SC refuses to consider plea against status quo order on Andhra Pradesh's three-capital plan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider a plea against an order of status quo directed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the three-capital plan by the Jaganmohan Reddy government in the state.

The High Court, earlier this month, suspended the move, pending consideration of a plea by the farmers whose lands were being used for developing Amravati as the capital city.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said that the High Court should be allowed to decide the matter pending over there expeditiously by holding a day-to-day hearing.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, submitted that the High Court's order has put on halt on all preparations, bringing the whole things to stand still.

"This has never happened that the judiciary has decided where the executive will function from," he said.

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman submitted that the Presidential order for the judicial seat to be at Amaravati must stay.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar said the High Court's full bench is all set to hear the matter from Thursday onwards.

The top court said the High Court should be allowed to decide the matter.

A plea was moved in the High Court, challenging the validity of the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, which allowed for shifting of offices to Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool.

A group of farmers, whose lands were being used for the development of Amravati as the capital city, led by Rajdhani Rytu Parirakshana Samiti, contended that the new law ignored the existing projects involving huge money from the exchequer. It also did not show any public interest or justification for abandoning the existing capital city. The move would affect the livelihood and economy of the entire state.

On July 31, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued separate notifications, one for abolishing AP Capital Region Development Authority set up in 2014 for developing Amravati as state capital and another for forming three capitals, executive capital at Vishakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amravati.

