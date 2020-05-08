SC refuses to consider plea for NALSA COVID-19 Relief Scheme

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by a group of advocates for taking an initiative as 'NALSA COVID-19 Relief Scheme 2020' to contain the pandemic and restore normal life in the country by coordinating efforts of NGOs, corporates and other Indian citizens, living in India and abroad.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai expressed displeasure with the petition.

The bench told senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal, representing the petitioners that he was appearing for the first time through video conferencing but the court daily saw that lawyers were filing the petition to ensure how to mismanage Covid-19 situation.

"Legal service authority knows its works and will do that. Why should we issue a writ," the bench asked the counsel.

To this, Venugopal said some changes required in the legal service authorities to meet the current situation.

The bench, however, asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

Advocate Deepak Prakash and others contended that in view of the alarming rate of increase of COVID-19 cases, there was an apprehension of further extension of lockdown with some relaxation, creating hardships to the people including loss of livelihood.

The petitioners sought a direction to National Legal Services Authority to provide active and answering helpline numbers to enable common people to address their grievances -- legal and otherwise-- pertaining their lives and livelihood in coordination with district and state authorities.

They also wanted to set up a special purpose fund to help struggling and needy lawyers, facing unprecedented hardships, owing to the pandemic and national lockdown for providing temporary shelter, cooked food, medicine, health care, and other essential items.

The petitioners said the tax exemption granted to donation to PM Cares Fund should be increased from 100 to 200 % under the Income Tax Act to ensure more donations for use of research and development.