SC refuses to consider plea to stop use of EVMs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider a PIL for a direction to the Election Commission to stop using Electronic Voting Machine for conducting polls due to their alleged vulnerability to get hacked or tampered with.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Kanyakumari-based advocate C R Jaya Sukin, who filed the plea, that the court had earlier dismissed a similar plea.

As the petitioner claimed the situation was different now, the bench asked, "What are the fundamental rights are you talking about in this Article 32 petition? Show us since when voting has become a fundamental right".

The court finally asked the petitioner to approach the concerned High Court.

In his plea, the petitioner maintained that voting through ballot papers was a more reliable and transparent method for the electoral process of any country.

Several developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs during elections, and have chosen the ballot system of voting. This should indicate that EVMs are not satisfactory instruments to be used for the electoral process of a country. EVMs can be hacked. But the ballot system is extremely safe, he said.

"EVM can be hacked is a threat that has been given not only in India, but in many other countries, which is why several of them have banned it. EVMs, like all other machines, are prone to errors and malfunctioning. No machine ever made anywhere in the world is infallible," he claimed.

The petitioner said 31 countries used or studied the EVMs, only four used it nationwide, 11 used it in some parts or small elections. There are five countries using it on a pilot basis, three nations have discontinued it and 11 that used it on a pilot basis decided to stop its use.

He claimed EVMs can be tampered during its manufacturing and in such cases, it does not even require any hacker or malware to manipulate the actual voting.