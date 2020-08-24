SC refuses to entertain plea for policy for compensation to Covid-19 victims

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a plea by a Kerala resident, asking for the Centre and state governments to be directed to formulate guidelines to provide ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of those who died fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy said it was not inclined to entertain the petition as different states may frame their own policies in this regard. The plea was subsequently withdrawn.

Advocate Deepak Prakash, representing the petitioner and social activist Hashik Thayikandi, contended that there were numerous instances where doctors, para-medical staff, government servants and sanitation workers have lost their lives while protecting the lives of other citizens.

The outbreak of the disease has already been notified as a disaster under the Disaster Management Act. It has been increasing with each passing day, taking the lives of diligent taxpayers and adversely affecting other citizens, the petition added.

"It is the need of the hour to invoke public law remedy as citizens are sacrificing their daily lives and the state must safeguard and provide relief to citizens who succumbed to Covid-19 while discharging their duties," the plea filed by advocate Prakash said.

The petitioner also sought directions to the Centre and States to file a detailed status report before the court highlighting the total number of Covid-19 related-deaths and measures taken by the authorities for the compensation of the loss of life due to the pandemic.

He said that, in the past, compensations ranging from Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 1 crore has been announced for disasters like tornado, earthquake, tsunami and even the recent Vizag gas leak