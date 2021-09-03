1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar denied interim bail

SC refuses to grant interim bail on health grounds to 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar

The 75-year-old Kumar is serving life imprisonment after the Delhi High Court had convicted him and others in the case on December 17, 2018

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2021, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 14:37 ist
Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeking interim bail on health grounds.

The apex court perused the medical records of Kumar and observed that he has been examined by doctors at a government hospital and his condition is stated to be stable and improving.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh said it is not inclined to grant him bail on medical grounds.

Also Read | Supreme Court asks CBI to ascertain health condition of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar

The 75-year-old Kumar is serving life imprisonment after the Delhi High Court had convicted him and others in the case on December 17, 2018.

The high court had reversed the acquittal of Kumar by the trial court in 2013 in the case related to killings of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards

