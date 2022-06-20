SC refuses to pass interim order on NCLT members, to hear matter on tenure in July

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass any interim orders on the issue of extending tenure of 23 members of company law tribunals.

The top court, however, said it would consider in the matter in details, including the appointment process, rights of the persons who have been appointed and their continuance in office for five years, on July 20.

A vacation bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that the court would also examine the locus standi of the National Company Law Tribunal Bar Association, which challenged the Centre's notification fixing the term of 23 NCLT members appointed in 2019 as three years instead of five years.

If in the end the apex court decides in favour of a five-year-term, the apex court will separately examine issue of those members who retire while the case is pending, the bench said, while fixing the case for further hearing on July 20.

The members of the NCLT, appointed in 2019 claimed they are entitled to a tenure of five years. The government, for its part, said it can appoint someone for a three-year term too. The members, except eight, whose tenures were extended last week are scheduled to retire between June 20 and July 3.

The bench pointed out when the government had sought applications for the posts, and when appointment letters were issued in 2019, both the documents clearly mentioned the tenure of service as three years.

However, the notification inviting applications for the posts for three years is yet to be challenged, it noted, adding "the members signed their appointment letters with open eyes."

The government is not bound to extend the tenure even though it may be a common practice, it added.

The Centre told the judges that the bar association’s petition was not maintainable as the affected persons had consciously accepted the tenure prescribed in their appointment orders of September 2019 by choosing not to initiate any proceedings.

The government also said that it had last week granted a two-year extension to only eight of the 23 members, scheduled to retire from various benches of the NCLT because the remaining 15 failed to meet the criteria of good character, antecedents, work performance and suitability.

Maintaining that the government did not cherry pick eight members, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that a committee led by Chief Justice N V Ramana, after looking into the issue, had allowed the government to take appropriate decision on tenure of members after considering aspects such as character, antecedents and performance.

In an affidavit, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said that the functioning of the NCLT is critical to the country's economy, and that till April, the National Company Law Tribunals across the country were hearing cases involving Rs 17.5 lakh crore.

The NCLT Bar Association, in its plea, claimed that workings of tribunals, which came into existence in 2016 with a total sanctioned strength of 63 members across 28 benches, would be adversely impacted affected if more judges retire. The tribunals will face imminent collapse if 23 of the 45 members retire by July, it stated, adding that the government’s notification was contrary to the Section 413 of the Companies Act, 2013 which prescribes the term of the members for five years.