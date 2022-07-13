SC refuses to put interim stay on demolitions

SC refuses to put interim stay on demolitions across states

If we pass such an omnibus order, will we not prevent the authorities from taking action against the violators: SC bench

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 13 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 13:28 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim direction staying demolitions across states, and said it cannot pass an omnibus order preventing authorities from taking action.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha asked the parties to complete pleadings in the matter, and said it will hear the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against demolitions on August 10

"Rule of law has to be followed, there is no dispute on that. But can we pass an omnibus order? If we pass such an omnibus order, will we not prevent the authorities from taking action against the violators," the bench said.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by the Muslim body seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government and other states to ensure that no further demolitions of properties of alleged accused in recent cases of violence are carried out.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
demolition
Bulldozer
Delhi
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

 