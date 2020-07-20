SC refuses to stay criminal proceedings against DKS

SC refuses to stay criminal proceedings by IT authorities against DK Shivakumar

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Jul 20 2020, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 18:09 ist
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar (DH Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the criminal proceedings initiated by the Income Tax authorities against former Karnataka minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar for alleged recovery of undisclosed wealth following raid conducted at his premises in 2017.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna issued notice to the Income Tax department on a special leave petition filed by Shivakumar.

In his plea, the petitioner challenged validity of the Karnataka High Court's order of November 2019, declining to give him relief. The HC had then dismissed his criminal revision petition against the order passed by Additional Sessions judge, Bengaluru, rejecting his plea for discharge in a complaint filed by deputy director, Income Tax investigation for having committed offence under the tax laws and provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

 

