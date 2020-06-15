SC refuses to stay notification diluting rules under PCPNDT Act

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the April 4 notification on mandatory registration of labs, clinics and maintenance of records relating to pre-conception, pregnancy etc during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic till June 30.

A bench, presided over by Justice U U Lalit said that it won't be possible to interfere at this stage.

"It is a national crisis right now and the doctors' services are required to be conserved for the pandemic," the bench said.

A PIL filed by a Kerala resident, Sabu Mathews George, contended that the notification issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare was "illegal and arbitrary''. Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh appeared for him.

The court, however, issued notices to the Union government and others on the plea.

It also granted liberty to the petitioner to raise the issue if the notification is renewed beyond June 30.

The court decided to consider the matter next in the third week of July.

The petitioner said the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (the PCPNDT Act), does not give any powers for the suspension of the Rules.

He contended that the central government has arbitrarily and selectively weakened a legislation aimed at curbing the pernicious activity of sex-selection and sex-determination.

"The number of girls missing at birth due to the practice of gender-biased sex selection in India has been estimated at 0.46 million girls per year for the period 2001-12, which is a total of 5.52 million girl children, missing at birth for the 12-year period."