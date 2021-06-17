SC refuses to stay order on encroachment in Aravali

SC refuses to stay order for removing encroachment in Aravali forest area in Faridabad

The top court was hearing a plea seeking stay on the demolition of residential structures in the village

  • Jun 17 2021, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 13:51 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI file photo

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to stay its order directing Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove encroachments, consisting of around 10,000 residential constructions, in Aravali forest area near Khori village, saying “we want our forest land to be cleared”.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked the state and the civic body to comply with its June 7 direction in this regard.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking stay on the demolition of residential structures in the village.

The apex court on June 7 had directed the state and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove “all encroachments” in Aravali forest area near the village, saying “land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law” and talk of “fairness”.

It had also sought compliance report from the state government officials after removing all encroachments from the forest land near Lakarpur Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks.

