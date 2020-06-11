SC registers Suo Motu case for dignified handling of bodies of COVID-19 victims

The Supreme Court on Thursday registered a Suo Motu case in order to ensure proper treatment and dignified handling of dead bodies of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde took Suo Motu cognisance of the matter as several reports emerged showing disrespect to the dead bodies, which is in gross violation to Article 21 of the Constitution.

The CJI assigned the matter to a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah for passing necessary directions on Friday.

Recently, a video of government workers throwing body of a COVID-19 patient and dumping into a grave has caused massive outrage in Puducherry.

Reports also emerged in several cases where even the family members were not willing to take the body of the patient for the last rites.

Notably, the Supreme Court in Pt Parmanand Katara case (1995) held that the right to dignity and fair treatment under Article 21 of the Constitution is not only available to a living man but also to his body, after his death.

Right to decent burial or cremation is also recognised in Ashray Adhikar Abhiyan Vs Union of India (2002) by the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court had also recently taken Suo Motu cognisance violation of human rights, after noting reports showing piles of undisposed bodies of those who died of COVID-19 in hospitals, mortuary and crematoriums in the national capital.