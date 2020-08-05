SC rejects Bishop's plea for discharge in nun rape case

SC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's plea for discharge in nun rape case

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea by Jalandhar's former Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal to discharge him in the nun rape case, saying there is no merit in his petition.

"You don't have a case," a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mulakkal.

In his plea, he alleged he has been framed in the case out of a feeling of revenge on objecting to financial dealings of the victim.

Also read — Kerala High Court directs cops to ensure protection to nun who faced threats from authorities

"We are not saying anything on merit but we are dismissing the plea for discharge," the bench said, after a brief hearing.

The Kerala government, as well as the victim, have also filed a plea opposing his petition.

Among other grounds, Mulakkal contended there were discrepancies in the nun's version, warranting his discharge in the case. He challenged the Kerala High Court's order of July 7 rejecting his plea for discharge.

He was arrested in September 2018 in the case on a complaint made by the nun in the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation, alleging he raped her multiple times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. The Kerala police had filed a charge sheet against him. He was released on bail in October 2018.

Supreme Court
Kerala
Franco Mulakkal
Kerala High Court

