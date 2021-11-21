SC rejects insurance companies' plea seeking more time for app to settle road accident claims

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by insurance companies for "some enlarged time" to develop a mobile application for use by victims of road accidents, police, motor accident claims tribunals and insurance companies at an all-India level for speedy settlement of claims for compensation.

"We do not appreciate this approach of the GIC and the insurance companies. The directions given earlier are comprehensive enough.The insurance company cannot wriggle out of the directions. Either they are able to develop it or we would call upon government to develop an app which would have to be imposed on the insurance companies," a bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

The top court, however, gave the companies two months time to do the "needful" for the purpose.

It was expected that with the development of the app – accessible throughout India to victims of road accidents, tribunals, police and insurance companies – the speedy disposal of compensation cases would soon become a reality. The court had on March 16, 2021 and August 3, 2021 passed detailed orders in this regard.

During the hearing in the matter on November 16, the bench, also comprising Justice M M Sundresh, ticked off the insurance companies, particularly General Insurance Crorporation of India (GIC) for saying that it was willing to develop a mobile app if certain specific directions were given by the court.

Hearing a writ petition by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Pvt Ltd, the top court also granted three months’ time to the government to create the funds to cover the requirement of disbursement of compensation.

Amicus curiae advocate N Vijayaraghavan and advocate Vipin Nair, drew attention of the court to exemption being granted to government and state corporation vehicles from necessity of insurance from third party risk under Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The bench said a fund should be created consisting of at least the liability for the last three financial years.

"In case, this is not so done, in view of the provision as it stands, we direct that the exemption benefit shall not be made available and the authorities will not be able to claim such exemption," the bench said.

Check out latest DH videos here